Having a TV in the sitting room is a sign of poverty - Kenyan reality star Dr. CATHERINE MATSISA says and flaunts her lavish mansion (VIDEO)







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Kenyan reality star and founder of Samantha Bridal, Dr. Catherine Masitsa, has set social media ablaze with her latest hot take about TVs in the living room.

Speaking on KTN’s Art of Living with Nailantei Kenga, the Real Housewives of Nairobi star didn’t hold back.

“Having a TV in the sitting room is a poverty mindset,” she declared unapologetically.

Masitsa, a veterinary surgeon turned luxury wedding mogul, believes that living rooms should be reserved for ‘deep, meaningful conversations.’

“If you’re from my world, where education and sophistication reign, TVs don’t belong there,” she stated.

“Nobody is coming to your house to watch TV!” she asserted, emphasizing the importance of intellectually stimulating discussions.

Naturally, her remarks have sparked heated debates online.

Catherine Matsisa, the founder of Samantha Bridal, amesema having a TV in the sitting room is a poverty mindset. 😭😅 pic.twitter.com/TLr6jFIN8J — Achola  (@epicstevens_) February 9, 2025

Is she onto something, or is this just another out-of-touch celebrity opinion?

The Kenyan DAILY POST