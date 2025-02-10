Having a TV in the sitting room is a sign of poverty - Kenyan reality star Dr. CATHERINE MATSISA says and flaunts her lavish mansion (VIDEO)

Monday, February 10,
2025 - Kenyan reality star and founder of Samantha Bridal, Dr. Catherine
Masitsa, has set social media ablaze with her latest hot take about TVs in the
living room.
Speaking on KTN’s Art of Living with Nailantei
Kenga, the Real
Housewives of Nairobi star didn’t hold back.
“Having a TV in the sitting room is a poverty mindset,” she
declared unapologetically.
Masitsa, a veterinary surgeon turned luxury wedding mogul,
believes that living rooms should be reserved for ‘deep, meaningful conversations.’
“If you’re from my
world, where education and sophistication reign, TVs don’t belong there,” she
stated.
“Nobody is coming to your house to watch TV!” she asserted,
emphasizing the importance of intellectually stimulating discussions.
Naturally, her remarks have sparked heated debates online.
Catherine Matsisa, the founder of Samantha Bridal, amesema having a TV in the sitting room is a poverty mindset. 😭😅 pic.twitter.com/TLr6jFIN8J— Achola (@epicstevens_) February 9, 2025
Is she onto something, or is this just another out-of-touch celebrity opinion?
