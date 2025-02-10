Corrupt Mwiki OCS on the spot for asking all bar owners in the area to contribute money to facilitate an end year party - A whistleblower exposes him







Monday, February 10, 2025 - Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Githurai- Mwiki Police Station has been distributing cards to all bar owners in the area, asking them to contribute money to facilitate an end year party.

A disgruntled bar owner shared a photo of the cards being distributed to them and exposed the rogue OCS for extortion.

Details in the card indicate that the party is slated for 15th February 2025.

However, the location of the alleged party has not been indicated in the card.

“Hi Nyakundi. Githurai Mwiki Police Station OCS is distributing these cards to all bar owners within the area, ordering them to contribute to what they say is an end-year party without shame. I wonder which end of the year we are in and what police functions have to do with bar owners. This is nonsensical. Shame on them,” a bar owner lamented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST