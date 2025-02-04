Governor SAKAJA exposed for selling trolleys and mikokotenis confiscated in Nairobi CBD to unscrupulous scrap metal dealers through proxies (VIDEO)

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been accused of selling trolleys and mikokotenis that have been confiscated in Nairobi CBD during swoops to unscrupulous scrap metal dealers in Kariobangi North.
Reports indicate that the corrupt Governor, who has been
facing criticism for mismanaging the County, conducts the illegal business
through his proxies, among them Geoffrey Mosiria, the Environment CEC.
The chairman of trolleys and mikokoteni in Nairobi
CBD raided a scrap metal yard in Kariobangi North, where some of the trolleys
that had been confiscated were sold to.
Blogger Aoko Otineo shared the video on her X account and
called out Sakaja and Mosiria.
“It's such a SHAME that Governor SAKAJA through his proxy
MOSIRIA are selling the CBD trolleys, signages and mikokotenis, To Kariobangi
North unscrupulous scrap metal dealers instead of grounding them up at Muoroto,
General Store or Dagoretti,’’ she tweeted.
