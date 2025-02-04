A matatu driver almost runs over corrupt traffic cops along a busy Kenyan highway while speeding off after they demanded a bribe (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 4, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment a matatu driver almost knocked down some rogue traffic cops along a busy highway while speeding off to avoid dishing out a bribe to them.

The cops camp along the highway to collect bribes from motorists, covering their faces with masks to hide their identities.

They mostly target matatu drivers and lorries ferrying goods.

The no non-nonsense matatu driver almost ran over the cops as he sped off, leaving them embarrassed.

An X user shared the video and captioned it,

‘Kenyans are an angry lot. Civil disobedience is beckoning,’.

Kenyans are an angry lot. Civil disobedience is beckoning pic.twitter.com/BJspUXR5YX — KIPRONO (@Onorpik) February 3, 2025

