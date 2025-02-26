Football Match Predictions: 5 Expert Tips for Beginner Analysts



Football is the most exciting sport for betting, with the Kenyan Premier League, CAF Champions League, and Africa Cup of Nations just some of the leading events on which to bet. Do not be left perched on the terraces , check out the 5 expert tips for beginner analysts and take your football match predictions to the next level.

Team Form and League Position

One of the major factors when making football match predictions is team form. You must look at the recent results and performances of the teams involved to see which team comes into the match with the most confidence. If we take the Kenyan Premier League as example, at the time of writing, Kenya Police FC are top of the table and they go into their game against Murang'a SEAL undefeated in 13 of their previous 14 matches. Murang'a SEAL are also down in 14th place in the league, so have been struggling throughout the season.

When assessing team form, it is also important to consider recent home and away results. A team may be inconsistent generally but when they play at home, they have a good record. That could lead to an upset, with a team lower down in the league beating a team higher in the division. This is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of a Paripesa promo code and have a wager on the underdog. For example, Mathare United were on 21 points when the hosted top of the table Kenya Police FC, who were top on 38 points. However, Mathare United won the game 1-0. If you had looked at their home form before making your predictions, you would have seen Mathare United were undefeated in 6 of their previous 9 home league matches.

Head-to-Head Records

You must always check the head-to-head records of teams before making a football match prediction. Team form is an important statistic to use when betting on football but it is not enough. A team could be in a slump but, when they play against certain opponents, they manage to raise their game and get a result. If we switch to one of the most popular leagues for Kenyan football fans, the English Premier League, Everton are a fine example of a team with an interesting head-to-head record. Between 2022 and 2023, the Toffees have finished 16th, 17th, and 15th in the Premier League. During that time, Liverpool have been challenging for the title yet, at the time of writing, Everton are undefeated in 6 of their last 10 meetings with Liverpool. In addition, Everton are undefeated in 5 of their 6 most recent home games against Liverpool.

External Factors

There are always external factors that can have an impact on the result of a football match. Weather conditions are a good example and the quality of the pitch is another. A top club can be drawn to play away at a lower league team in the Shield Cup and they are the clear favourites to win with the bookmakers. However, the top club likes to play passing football, with the ball on the ground but the pitch at the lower league team is inferior quality. Immediately that changes the result potential of this game, with the top club having to try and adapt to the conditions. The English FA Cup tie between Tamworth of the National League and Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League should have easily been won by Spurs. However, they were playing on an artificial pitch and Tamworth held them to a draw inside the 90 minutes.

Team News and Key Players

You should never make a football match prediction without knowing the team news. If a key player is injured or suspended, it could seriously damage the chances of success for a team. If we look at the Kenya Premier League stats for the 2024/25 season, at the time of writing, Teddy Osok of Tusker is the top goal scorer with 15 goals. He has scored close to 50% of his teams goals and if he was injured, that would seriously reduce Tusker’s chances of winning. So, always check the team news because you do not want to bet on a team only to find out later, they are missing their star player.

Avoid Betting on Your Team

It can be fun to bet on your team, you want them to win after all. However, making match predictions based on emotions is a bad idea if you want to be successful. If you use the four tips highlighted above and they each draw the conclusion that your team is likely to lose, are you willing to place that bet? Many football fans will never bet against their own team and that is why, when making football match predictions, it is best to avoid betting on your team and focus on the other available matches.