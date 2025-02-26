Football Match Predictions: 5 Expert Tips for Beginner Analysts

Football is the most exciting sport for betting, with the Kenyan Premier League, CAF Champions League, and Africa Cup of Nations just some of the leading events on which to bet. Do not be left perched on the terraces, check out the 5 expert tips for beginner analysts and take your football match predictions to the next level.
Team Form and League Position
One of the major factors when making
football match predictions is team form. You must look at the recent results
and performances of the teams involved to see which team comes into the match
with the most confidence. If we take the Kenyan
Premier League as example, at the time of writing, Kenya Police FC are top
of the table and they go into their game against Murang'a SEAL undefeated in 13
of their previous 14 matches. Murang'a SEAL are also down in 14th place in the
league, so have been struggling throughout the season.
When assessing team form, it is also
important to consider recent home and away results. A team may be inconsistent
generally but when they play at home, they have a good record. That could lead
to an upset, with a team lower down in the league beating a team higher in the
division. This is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of a Paripesa promo code and have a wager on the underdog. For
example, Mathare United were on 21 points when the hosted top of the table
Kenya Police FC, who were top on 38 points. However, Mathare United won the
game 1-0. If you had looked at their home form before making your predictions,
you would have seen Mathare United were undefeated in 6 of their previous 9
home league matches.
Head-to-Head Records
You must always check the head-to-head
records of teams before making a football match prediction. Team form is an
important statistic to use when betting on football but it is not enough. A
team could be in a slump but, when they play against certain opponents, they
manage to raise their game and get a result. If we switch to one of the most
popular leagues for Kenyan football fans, the English
Premier League, Everton are a fine example of a team with an interesting
head-to-head record. Between 2022 and 2023, the Toffees have finished 16th, 17th,
and 15th in the Premier League. During that time, Liverpool have been
challenging for the title yet, at the time of writing, Everton are undefeated
in 6 of their last 10 meetings with Liverpool. In addition, Everton are
undefeated in 5 of their 6 most recent home games against Liverpool.
External Factors
There are always external factors that can
have an impact on the result of a football match. Weather conditions are a good
example and the quality of the pitch is another. A top club can be drawn to
play away at a lower league team in the Shield Cup and they are the clear
favourites to win with the bookmakers. However, the top club likes to play
passing football, with the ball on the ground but the pitch at the lower league
team is inferior quality. Immediately that changes the result potential of this
game, with the top club having to try and adapt to the conditions. The English FA Cup tie
between Tamworth of the National League and Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier
League should have easily been won by Spurs. However, they were playing on an
artificial pitch and Tamworth held them to a draw inside the 90 minutes.
Team News and Key Players
You should never make a football match
prediction without knowing the team news. If a key player
is injured or suspended, it could seriously damage the chances of success
for a team. If we look at the Kenya Premier League stats for the 2024/25
season, at the time of writing, Teddy Osok of Tusker is the top goal scorer
with 15 goals. He has scored close to 50% of his teams goals and if he was
injured, that would seriously reduce Tusker’s chances of winning. So, always
check the team news because you do not want to bet on a team only to find out
later, they are missing their star player.
Avoid Betting on Your Team
It can be fun to bet on your team, you want
them to win after all. However, making match predictions based on emotions is a
bad idea if you want to be successful. If you use the four tips highlighted
above and they each draw the conclusion that your team is likely to lose, are
you willing to place that bet? Many football fans will never bet against their
own team and that is why, when making football match predictions, it is best to
avoid betting on your team and focus on the other available matches.
