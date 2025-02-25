ELSIE NJERU, the LADY killed by GREG NYAMBARE at Nyayo Stadium is the wife to celebrated reggae emcee and radio personality MC JAH WATCHMAN (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - Elsie Njeru, the woman who was killed by Greg Nyambare, a reckless driver, at Nyayo Stadium roundabout, is the wife to celebrated reggae emcee and radio personality MC Jah Watchman.

Elsie and her colleagues were being dropped off after a night shift when the accident occurred.





Nyambare, the driver of the VW Golf GTI was drunk and speeding and rammed into the staff van, leaving Elsie dead and several others nursing serious injuries.







Nyambare is still on the run and police have appealed to the public to provide any information that could lead to his arrest.

Elsie has left behind a two-and-a-half-year-old child.

The veteran reggae MC shared a poster with details of Elsie's death, accompanied by a touching tribute to her.

Jah Watchman expressed his love for the mother of his child.

“Keep on smiling, my friend... thanks a lot for baby Eliana Zawadi. She is truly a gift,” he wrote.