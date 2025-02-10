MOSES KURIA’s coded message about the 2027 Elections sparks reactions - Is he sending a subtle message to RUTO?







Monday, February 10, 2025 - President William Ruto’s senior economic advisor, Moses Kuria, has once again stirred political discourse with a cryptic message about the 2027 General Elections.

On Monday, February 10th, Kuria took to social media to share what he termed the "half-time" moment for Kenya’s electoral cycle.

He pointed out that the number of days remaining until the next election is now equal to the days that have passed since the 2022 polls.

“Today, 10th February, is the exact half-time.

“The number of days between today and the next General Election is exactly the same as those between the 2022 elections and today.

“What you do with this information is entirely up to you,” he posted.

Kuria’s remarks come at a time when President Ruto is aggressively courting new support bases in Western and North Eastern Kenya.

This renewed push follows the fallout in Mt. Kenya after the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, a move that has significantly altered Kenya’s political landscape.

