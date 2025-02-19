Detectives launch investigations after a Strathmore University student was killed at Masshouse, an entertainment joint owned by CS JOHO’s family friend







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - An entertainment spot located within Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi, is at the centre of attention following the controversial death of a Strathmore University student.

Details surrounding the incident that reportedly took place at "Masshouse" - a nightclub popular among the city's nightlife enthusiasts remain unclear, with preliminary information indicating that the circumstances leading to the student's death might have resulted from injuries allegedly sustained in an altercation.

Reacting to the incident on social media, some revellers pointed to possible lapses in security and the conduct of bouncers, with allegations of excessive force being used in the past within the establishment.

Others have cited a pattern of insecurity within the club, claiming that patrons frequently report incidents of stolen personal belongings, with little to no intervention from management.

Patrons are now demanding the release of CCTV footage to clarify the events leading up to the student's death.

The case is currently being handled by police as investigations continue.

The high-end entertainment joint is owned by prominent businesswoman Miriam Saina, widely regarded as one of Kenya’s wealthiest women.

Miriam Saina is married to a well-connected Coastarian, who has close ties to Abu Joho, the brother of Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST