American singer KELIS raves about Kenyan beaches while having a good time in Diani (VIDEO)

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Grammy-nominated singer Kelis is head over heels for Kenya!
The stunning star, known for her hit Milkshake, has
been raving about the country’s breathtaking beaches, calling it a dream
vacation spot.
In a sizzling new video, Kelis, glowing under the Kenyan
sun, showcased Diani Beach and a marine park, hyping up the crystal-clear
waters and urging tourists to add Kenya to their bucket lists.
Netizens are loving her enthusiasm, with many praising her
for doing a better job promoting Kenya than Magical Kenya or the Tourism Board,
who spend millions trying to do the same!
Watch the video below.
American singer KELIS raves about Kenyan beaches while having a good time in Diani pic.twitter.com/FXbJ3bm6UA— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 19, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments