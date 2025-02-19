American singer KELIS raves about Kenyan beaches while having a good time in Diani (VIDEO)



Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Grammy-nominated singer Kelis is head over heels for Kenya!

The stunning star, known for her hit Milkshake, has been raving about the country’s breathtaking beaches, calling it a dream vacation spot.

In a sizzling new video, Kelis, glowing under the Kenyan sun, showcased Diani Beach and a marine park, hyping up the crystal-clear waters and urging tourists to add Kenya to their bucket lists.

Netizens are loving her enthusiasm, with many praising her for doing a better job promoting Kenya than Magical Kenya or the Tourism Board, who spend millions trying to do the same!

Watch the video below.

