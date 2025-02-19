American singer KELIS raves about Kenyan beaches while having a good time in Diani (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Grammy-nominated singer Kelis is head over heels for Kenya!

The stunning star, known for her hit Milkshake, has been raving about the country’s breathtaking beaches, calling it a dream vacation spot.

In a sizzling new video, Kelis, glowing under the Kenyan sun, showcased Diani Beach and a marine park, hyping up the crystal-clear waters and urging tourists to add Kenya to their bucket lists.

Netizens are loving her enthusiasm, with many praising her for doing a better job promoting Kenya than Magical Kenya or the Tourism Board, who spend millions trying to do the same!

Watch the video below.

American singer KELIS raves about Kenyan beaches while having a good time in Diani pic.twitter.com/FXbJ3bm6UA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST