Polular TikToker and model SOPHI silnces those trolling her over her stunning dark skin with a powerful clapback (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Popular TikToker and model Sophi St. Louis is proving that confidence is the best response to hate!

After sharing gorgeous photos of herself on X, celebrating her stunning dark skin, the post went viral, drawing overwhelmingly positive reactions.

However, as expected in the world of social media, a handful of trolls tried to dim her shine with negative comments about her complexion.

However, Sophi wasn’t having it!

She has silenced the trolls with a powerful clapped back, making it clear that no amount of online hate would ever shake her self-love.

"No amount of hate will ever make me hate myself. I love my skin, I love my body, and I love myself. So, what now?" she wrote.

Fans flooded her comments with support, praising her for standing tall against negativity!

