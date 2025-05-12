My dress my choice! This bold slay queen’s outfit to a Nairobi club has sparked reactions - See how she flaunted her ‘melons’ (VIDEO)

Monday, May 12, 2025 - Nairobi slay queens are known for dressing to impress during nights out, but some take things a notch higher with bold fashion choices.
One such case is this bold lady spotted at a city club
wearing a daring outfit that left little to the imagination.
The video shows her enjoying herself and clearly basking in
the attention she attracted.
Her bold look has sparked a mix of admiration and caution
across social media.
While many netizens praised her confidence and carefree
spirit, others raised concerns, warning that such moments - though fun now - may
come back to haunt her, as the internet never forgets.
Watch the video below.
My dress my choice! This bold slay queen’s outfit to a Nairobi club has sparked reactions - See how she flaunted her ‘melons’ pic.twitter.com/TnAQEKSYnS— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2025
