Once flamboyant lawyer RAYMOND NDUGA in tears after his Range Rover was repossessed - He is totally broke after things went south (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Ailing and broke lawyer, Raymond Nduga, has lost his Range Rover Evoque to auctioneers.

The high-end vehicle has been put up for sale on social media.

Nduga’s life turned upside down after he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

All the women he dated have abandoned him, including his estranged wife Doris Tado.

Before things went south, Nduga would brag how he was a millionaire and belittle broke Kenyans on social media.

He is now totally broke, lonely, and depressed.

Below are photos of his auctioned Range Rover Evoque.