CCTV cameras capture the moment a mentally unstable man walked into a showroom and started smashing the car’s windscreens with a stone (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - A man suspected to be having mental issues walked into a showroom and started smashing car windscreens with a stone.

The security guards manning the showroom quickly intervened and restrained him before he caused more damage.

Watch the video.

CCTV Footage showing the moment a man used stone to damage the glasses of new cars for sale at ShopRite in Enugu yesterday💔 pic.twitter.com/KXf4DPi5Fr — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) February 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST