A bold LADY grabs a microphone and calls out a politician who attended her grandmother’s burial to push Government agenda (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - An X user has shared a video calling out a local politician who attended her grandmother’s burial to push the Government’s agenda as her family mourned.

The said politician, who holds an elective position, told mourners to give Ruto’s Government time and left after pushing his agenda.

He shamelessly left the burial ceremony immediately after delivering his speech.

The bold lady grabbed the microphone and called out the politician for taking advantage of her grandmother’s burial to politick.

She lamented that her grandmother died due to the failed SHA/SHIF healthcare system, yet the politician was telling mourners to give the Government time to sort out the mess.

Watch the video.

These idiots really showed up at my grandma's burial to say "give the government time" and leave before the actual burial takes place? lol.

What we will not do is be shameless in my presence. 😪 pic.twitter.com/h8V5LTn5aR — Nyamisa Chelagat (@Nyamisa_Chela) February 25, 2025

