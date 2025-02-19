The moment KARANGU’s estranged wife, TRIZAH NJERI, roasted him live on Tiktok for abandoning her upcountry to live with his new “Gachungwa” CAROL KIM in Nairobi (AUDIO)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, and his estranged wife, Trizah Njeri, had a heated argument on Tiktok Live, where they exposed their marital woes to the public.

Trizah accused Karangu of giving more attention to his second wife, Carol Kim, whom he met in 2023.

Trizah lamented that Karangu had abandoned her upcountry and eloped with Carol in Nairobi.

“You left me in Gatundu to look after the cows so that you can live lavishly with Carol in Nairobi,” she said.

Karangu spends most of his time with Carol, abandoning his estranged wife of 13 years.

Last year in August, he bought a new Harrier for Carol, barely two years after he met her, yet his wife drives an old Harrier.

Trizah also complained that whenever Karangu visits her, he spends less than 2 hours in their matrimonial home.

Listen to the audio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST