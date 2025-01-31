Actress YVONNE JEGEDE shares hilarious video of herself and her son, XAVIER, “burying” their fish that passed on (VIDEO)

Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Actress Yvonne Jegede has shared a
hilarious video of herself and her son, Xavier, “burying” their fish that
passed away.
The fish had been with them for over two years but died
recently. It appears Xavier forced his mum to hold a ‘befitting funeral’ for
the fish. The video shows the actress and Xavier laying the fish down after
expressing their sadness over its passing.
The video has left social media users reeling with laughter.
Actress YVONNE JEGEDE shares hilarious video of herself and her son, XAVIER, “burying” their fish that passed on pic.twitter.com/NJ2LhMgpTE— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 2, 2025
