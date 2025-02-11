A thief who tried to snatch a phone from a passenger was taught a lesson that he will never forget by a driver - Watch VIDEO







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - A notorious thief, who targets cars stuck in traffic and snatches phones from unsuspecting passengers, had a ‘bad day in the office’ after a PSV driver taught him a lesson he will never forget.

The thief tried to snatch a phone from a female passenger, only for the driver to pull up the window and lock one of his hands inside the bus, before speeding off along the highway.

The thief was seen hanging dangerously on the bus as he begged for mercy.

Watch video

Free ride to Ibadan for him 😂 pic.twitter.com/NJ0pGUBIkg — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) February 10, 2025

