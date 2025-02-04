Septic tank killer, SARAH WAIRIMU, is going to jail as it emerges that key witnesses in her murder case are close friends and former workers - The evidence is tight







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has opposed the release of Sarah Wairimu Cohen, the widow of the late Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, on bail pending the testimony of two key witnesses under the Witness Protection Programme.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr. Vincent Monda, told the court that the prosecution is ready to present the two key witnesses to testify as soon as possible, and thereafter Wairimu may make an application to review the bail terms.

“My Lady, the prosecution has two witnesses under witness protection who will testify in camera. We have also filed an affidavit by Assistant Superintendent of Police Maxwel Otieno, opposing Wairimu’s release on bail due to concerns of witness interference,” said Monda.

In the affidavit, Mr. Otieno informed the court that some of the witnesses lined up by the prosecution are close friends and former workers of the accused, some of whom are well known to her.

He also stated that Wairimu was enjoined as an interested party in the inquest proceedings and was served with committal bundles and correspondence in the case.

Police are apprehensive that she may attempt to contact the witnesses who were her employees and are not under witness protection.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Sarah Ogweno, urged the court to deny the accused bail, citing that Wairimu had instructed her workers to lie about key material facts, which constitutes witness intimidation and interference.

She informed the court that the prosecution has information regarding how key witnesses were intimidated, coerced, and threatened, which led to their placement under the Witness Protection Programme.

The police also requested that Wairimu stay away from the residence of the deceased, as it remains a crime scene until the court conducts a site visit.

This will allow the court to examine how and where the body of Tob Cohen was discovered.

Wairimu was re-arrested after the DPP, Renson Ingonga, CBS, OGW, reviewed the murder case and determined that there was sufficient evidence to charge her with murder.

The case is also being prosecuted by Counsel ADPP, PC, Peris Maina, and PC, Livia Gachanja. Wairimu is remanded at Lang'ata Women's Prison pending a bail ruling scheduled for 18th February 2025.

