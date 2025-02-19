Kirinyaga man arrested in connection with armed robbery and a stolen vehicle recovered - See how they raided a victim’s house at night (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - 29-year-old Samuel Kirweru Kinyua has been apprehended by Kirinyaga West detectives for his role in a robbery with violence incident that transpired in Sagana area on January 23, 2025.

On that fateful night, Kinyua and an accomplice, armed with a knife, slipped into the complainant’s home through the rear kitchen door.

The unsuspecting homeowner was fast asleep in her bedroom, unaware of the danger lurking just steps away.

The intruders, bold and menacing, confronted her with the knife, issuing a stern warning that any attempt to raise an alarm would be met with brutal violence.

They claimed they had been sent by a former house help, who had recently left the household after a disagreement, to collect an alleged unpaid salary balance of Sh1,800.

While one of the assailants kept the homeowner at knifepoint, the other moved swiftly to a nearby bedroom, where the new house help was sleeping.

He silenced her by gagging her mouth and binding her hands with pieces of clothing, leaving her helpless and terrified.

With the owners of the house subdued, the duo embarked on a brazen looting spree.

They made off with two mobile phones, a 50-inch television, a microwave, and the complainant’s sky-blue Honda Fit, registration number KCD 472A.

Inside the vehicle was a purse containing Sh12,000, an ID card, and other personal documents.

Following the incident, detectives swiftly launched investigations.

With time of the essence, they pursued every forensic lead with unwavering determination.

Their efforts led them to a hideout in Kiawara area, where they executed a well-coordinated raid, catching Kinyua off guard.

Detectives arrested him on the spot, recovering the complainant’s stolen vehicle in the process.

Kinyua is now in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment as authorities continue their search for his accomplice, determined to bring all involved to justice.

The Kenya DAILY POST