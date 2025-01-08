Your husband is as useless as your rival - Fashion designer calls out married women who blame side chicks and not their husbands







Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - Fashion designer, Hafsat Sani, has called out women who blame side chicks but exonerate their cheating husbands.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story on Tuesday, January 7, the mother of 5 insisted that only married men should be blamed for cheating.

“Your husband is as useless as your rival, if not more useless self. But women will proudly lay with their man and flaunt him while making it their life goal to ruin the other woman,” she wrote.

"If your husband is cheating, it's not the other woman's fault. He made the choice to be disloyal.

"A grown ass adult man will make a choice but you will give him excuses. Men are smarter in every way than women until it's time to behave and be responsible then it's another woman manipulating him

"You guys give too much credit to juju and fetish things. Trust me, your man knows exactly what he is doing. He is just a selfish human that doesn't care how, what, and who his actions will affect.

“BTW, I am not siding with mistresses. I am just saying your husband is equally if not more guilty than the woman he is cheating with. So if you want to show the other woman pepper, make sure you are showing hubby X 100,”