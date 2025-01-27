Your husband can sue you for going through his phone without his consent - Lawyer says







Monday, January 27, 2025 - A lawyer called Stella has said that a man can sue his wife for ‘invasion of privacy’ if she accesses his phone without consent.

The lawyer who stated this in a Facebook post on Sunday, January 26, said that a wife can equally do the same.

“Your HUSBAND can SUE you for going THROUGH his PHONE WITHOUT his CONSENT,” she wrote.

"ACCESSING someone's PERSONAL ELECTRONIC devices without AUTHORIZATION can be considered as INVASION of PRIVACY.

INVASION of PRIVACY is a LEGAL basis for a CIVIL LAWSUIT, even WITHIN a MARRIAGE.

To have a STRONG CASE, the HUSBAND would need to DEMONSTRATE that his WIFE ACCESSED his PHONE with the INTENTION to INVADE his PRIVACY.

That this CAUSED him TANGIBLE HARM, such as EMOTIONAL DISTRESS or damage to his REPUTATION.

NOTE: WIVES CAN ALSO SUE THEIR HUSBANDS for invasion of privacy.