CUBANA CHIEF PRIEST's alleged baby mama asks him to take a DNA test and promises to "face the legal consequences" if he's not her child's father







Monday, January 27, 2025 - Hellen Ati, the Kenyan woman claiming Nigerian businessman Cubana Chief Priest fathered her son, has urged him to take a paternity test to put all doubts to rest.

She shared a part of a legal document filed on September 13, 2024, naming Paschal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, as the father of her child.





She provided a phone number and address in Owerri believed to be his contact details.





She also shared a screenshot of a questionnaire showing her answering questions about her relationship with Cubana Chief Priest, including claiming he has made no effort to confirm her child's paternity.

Hellen called on Cubana to rectify that by taking a DNA test and if it turns out he's not the father, she will bear the legal consequences.

This comes after Cubana Chief Priest granted an interview where he denied ever meeting Hellen, let alone having intimacy with her.