Monday, January 27, 2025 - There have been new reports concerning the ongoing issue of vanishing p3nises, a phenomenon that first gained widespread attention in Nigeria as well as other African countries.
According to the latest reports, a young man has claimed he
experienced the ‘sudden disappearance of his p3nis following an encounter with
someone.’ He was spotted crying in a viral video over the incident.
Watch the video below
Man spotted crying after his private part 'vanished' in Ghana pic.twitter.com/0ot61EERjo— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 27, 2025
0 Comments