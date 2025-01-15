With friends like MURKOMEN, FAROUK KIBET, SUDI, MAALIM and ATWOLI, you don’t need enemies – WAJACKOYAH warns RUTO





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah has warned President William Ruto to be wary of some of his close friends, warning that they may be leading him astray.

Speaking during an interview, Wajackoyah said that Ruto’s closest allies are the ones causing fear in the nation by releasing statements on the abduction cases.

“Serikali yenyewe inasema haijui nani wanashika hawa majamaa. Moses Kuria akitoka huko anasema mimi sitaki namna hiyo, Muturi mwenyewe anasema hivyo. Serikali yenyewe inajicontradict. Watoto wameshikwa wengine wameuawa,” he said.

He further questioned the stance of vocal leaders close to the president, asking if they would maintain the same position had their own children been abducted.

“I’m asking, if Farouk’s child had been abducted, how would he have felt? If Sudi’s child had been abducted how would he have felt?

"If Atwoli’s child would have been abducted, how would he have felt? The Bible says, don’t do to others what you don’t expect to be done to you, but this is what they’re doing,” he added.

The former presidential aspirant further faulted Azimio's allied Members of Parliament such as Makadara MP George Aladwa over his recent praises on the government while staying quiet on the abduction cases.

He called on Ruto’s close allies such as Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Kapsaret Constituency MP Oscar Sudi, Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, President Ruto’s aide and long-time ally Farouk Kibet to tell Kenyans the truth about what is happening in the country.

“Waheshimiwa wengine wamepewa uwaziri sasa kazi yao ni kuimba ‘Tumefika.’ Maswali ya Wakenya hiyo si kitu.

"Why can’t you tell the people that the president is not doing a good job, he’s doing what he can do. Wale amabao wako karibu na yeye (Ruto) wanampoteza. The president can still do better,” he stated.

