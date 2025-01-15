NOORDIN HAJI released my son after RUTO's phone call - CS JB MUTURI makes damning revelations as he spills the beans.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has implicated President William Ruto and his government in the abductions of his son.

While recording a statement at the DCI, Muturi detailed the dramatic events surrounding the abduction of his son, Leslie Muturi, by the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The CS shed light on the lengths he went to to secure his son’s release.

According to the statement, Muturi learnt about NIS' involvement in his son's abduction from a friend working within the intelligence unit.

Growing increasingly concerned, Muturi contacted Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki for assistance who called back and informed him that NIS was not holding his son.

Muturi’s worries persisted, prompting him to take matters into his own hands, and drove to State House to voice his concerns to Ruto.

Upon arriving at State House, Muturi found the President engaged in discussions with MPs and waited for the meeting to end before raising the issue with the President.

According to Muturi, Ruto responded with humor before calling Haji directly to ask him if he was holding Leslie.

Muturi noted that it was during this call that Haji allegedly confirmed Leslie’s detention.

According to Muturi, true to Ruto's directive, Leslie was released shortly after.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.