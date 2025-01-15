NOORDIN HAJI released my son after RUTO's phone call - CS JB MUTURI makes damning revelations as he spills the beans.

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has implicated President William Ruto and his government in the abductions of his son.
While recording a statement at
the DCI, Muturi detailed the dramatic events surrounding the abduction of his
son, Leslie Muturi, by the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
The CS shed light on the lengths
he went to to secure his son’s release.
According to the statement,
Muturi learnt about NIS' involvement in his son's abduction from a friend
working within the intelligence unit.
Growing increasingly concerned,
Muturi contacted Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki for assistance who called
back and informed him that NIS was not holding his son.
Muturi’s worries persisted,
prompting him to take matters into his own hands, and drove to State House to
voice his concerns to Ruto.
Upon arriving at State House,
Muturi found the President engaged in discussions with MPs and waited for the
meeting to end before raising the issue with the President.
According to Muturi, Ruto
responded with humor before calling Haji directly to ask him if he was holding
Leslie.
Muturi noted that it was during
this call that Haji allegedly confirmed Leslie’s detention.
According to Muturi, true to
Ruto's directive, Leslie was released shortly after.
