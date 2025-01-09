Win for RUTO as cartoonist KIBET BULL says he will stop criticizing the President after the abduction ordeal.

Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Popular silhouette cartoonist, Gideon Kibet alias Kibet Bull, has opened up about his future plans following his release by suspected security officials.
Kibet, who had been missing for
two weeks, announced his safe return on Monday, January 6, 2025, via a post on
social media.
The young man was abducted shortly
after meeting with Busia senator Okiya Omtatah in Nairobi.
While still processing his
traumatic experience, Kibet had a conversation with Twitter user @kafangi,
where he shared his thoughts on the future.
In their exchange, Kibet revealed
that he would be toning down his vocal criticism of the government.
When pressed about whether he
would continue to criticize the government, Kibet stated he would take a back
seat.
"But I’ll have to play
it safe with those injections (online posts critical of the government and
President William Ruto)."
In the conversation, Kibet also
shared his feelings about his experience, laughing off questions about whether
he had been physically harmed, indicating the gravity of the situation with a
sarcastic remark.
