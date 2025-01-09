MORARA KEBASO exposed as a fraud and a conman – See how he has been ‘stealing’ from RUTO’s Government.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 – Firebrand activist Morara Kebaso is a fraud and a conman, at least from the perspective of President William Ruto and his administration.

This comes after he was exposed for defrauding the government and evading taxes.

According to reports, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has launched an investigation into Morara for failing to pay taxes on revenue from his businesses over the past three years.

According to the taxman, Morara, who gained popularity by questioning stalled projects, owes Ksh27 million in unpaid taxes.

KRA, in a notice to Morara, noted that the activist has five businesses and has failed to remit taxes on Ksh186 million generated over the last three years.

According to the taxman, the businesses have been filing nil returns “despite the fact of ownership of properties, business undertakings, and other assets."

Analysis from KRA shows that Morara has three bank accounts, two registered to a real estate and furniture business, respectively, and one registered to him. The two businesses are said to have been receiving payments via paybill.

The analysis further shows that the businesses raked in Ksh9.5 million in 2022, another Ksh31.9 million in 2023, and Ksh144.9 million in 2024, adding up to Ksh186.3 million over the last three years.

According to KRA, the activist owes the taxman Ksh27 million. To arrive at that figure, KRA notes that Morara’s businesses have VAT due of Ksh25.7 million. Morara additionally owes another Ksh1.37 million coming from his income tax.

KRA also cites records from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) showing that Kebaso owns four cars, a tuk-tuk, and a motorcycle.

"These assets are owned despite a declaration of nil or non-filing of income," KRA stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.