“I was left with zero option,” - MOSES KURIA reveals why he supported GACHAGUA’s impeachment

In an interview with Citizen TV
on Wednesday evening, Kuria spoke about his relationship with the former DP and
acknowledged that despite their shared history, they had occasionally differed
in their views but always maintained a respectful relationship.
"Rigathi Gachagua is my friend. By the time he came to Parliament, I was already a parliamentarian. We campaigned together. We served together.
"He was my boss in "We had our own
differences of opinion, but we never disagreed publicly. I treated Rigathi
Gachagua with absolute respect as my boss," he said.
Kuria, who previously resisted
calls for Gachagua's impeachment, confessed that he ultimately had no choice
but to support his ouster when the situation reached a tipping point.
"Unfortunately, the former
DP did not do himself a lot of favours, and for me, the time came, even though
I said I would not support that impeachment, I was left with zero option,"
he remarked.
Gachagua was on October 17,
2024, impeached by the National Assembly on charges including gross violation
of the constitution and incitement of ethnic hatred.
The Senate later upheld five of
the eleven charges, leading to his removal from office.
