“I was left with zero option,” - MOSES KURIA reveals why he supported GACHAGUA’s impeachment









Thursday, January 9, 2025 - President William Ruto's economic advisor, Moses Kuria, has, for the first time, spoken openly about the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday evening, Kuria spoke about his relationship with the former DP and acknowledged that despite their shared history, they had occasionally differed in their views but always maintained a respectful relationship.

"Rigathi Gachagua is my friend. By the time he came to Parliament, I was already a parliamentarian. We campaigned together. We served together.

"He was my boss in "We had our own differences of opinion, but we never disagreed publicly. I treated Rigathi Gachagua with absolute respect as my boss," he said.

Kuria, who previously resisted calls for Gachagua's impeachment, confessed that he ultimately had no choice but to support his ouster when the situation reached a tipping point.

"Unfortunately, the former DP did not do himself a lot of favours, and for me, the time came, even though I said I would not support that impeachment, I was left with zero option," he remarked.

Gachagua was on October 17, 2024, impeached by the National Assembly on charges including gross violation of the constitution and incitement of ethnic hatred.

The Senate later upheld five of the eleven charges, leading to his removal from office.

