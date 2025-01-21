Wife gets beaten up by secondary school student after she confronted her for allegedly having an affair with her husband in front of entire school (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - A secondary school student beat up a married woman who confronted her in front of her fellow students for allegedly sleeping with her husband.

The incident is said to have played out in a school in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The video shows the wife, dressed in casual clothes, fighting with the student who is dressed in school uniform.

At first, it appears the wife has the upper hand but the student soon overpowers her and delivers several blows that send the married woman to the ground, with her b00bs spilling out of her top.







Other students are seen watching the fight without intervening.

The video has sparked a conversation online.

