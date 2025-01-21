Wife gets beaten up by secondary school student after she confronted her for allegedly having an affair with her husband in front of entire school (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - A secondary school student beat up a married woman who confronted her in front of her fellow students for allegedly sleeping with her husband.
The incident is said to have played out in a school in
Harare, Zimbabwe.
At first, it appears the wife has the upper hand but the
student soon overpowers her and delivers several blows that send the married
woman to the ground, with her b00bs spilling out of her top.
Other students are seen watching the fight without
intervening.
The video has sparked a conversation online.
Watch below.
She heard this girl is dating her husband and went there to beat her up pic.twitter.com/8DvCpRTAQ2— In Case You Missed It (@IncaseMissed) January 18, 2025
