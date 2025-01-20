How 35-year-old BETTY SANGARA was nabbed ferrying bhang worth over Ksh 2.1 million in a tuk-tuk (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Police Officers at the Ferry Island Lockup have arrested a trafficker and seized bhang valued at Sh2,130,000.
This bust resulted from a routine police
check, where officers stopped a blue Piaggio tuk-tuk, registration number KTWC
327M, for inspection.
Surprisingly, the driver
abandoned the tuk-tuk and fled the scene, leaving behind a passenger and four
bags. The officers promptly escorted the tuk-tuk, passenger, and luggage to the
Ferry Police Station for further investigation.
Upon interrogation, the
passenger, identified as 35-year-old Betty Valley Sangara, admitted to being
the owner of the bags.
A search of her luggage unearthed 909 rolls of bhang, weighing a total of 71 kilograms.
Betty is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment.
