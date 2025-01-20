How 35-year-old BETTY SANGARA was nabbed ferrying bhang worth over Ksh 2.1 million in a tuk-tuk (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Police Officers at the Ferry Island Lockup have arrested a trafficker and seized bhang valued at Sh2,130,000.

This bust resulted from a routine police check, where officers stopped a blue Piaggio tuk-tuk, registration number KTWC 327M, for inspection.

Surprisingly, the driver abandoned the tuk-tuk and fled the scene, leaving behind a passenger and four bags. The officers promptly escorted the tuk-tuk, passenger, and luggage to the Ferry Police Station for further investigation.

Upon interrogation, the passenger, identified as 35-year-old Betty Valley Sangara, admitted to being the owner of the bags.

A search of her luggage unearthed 909 rolls of bhang, weighing a total of 71 kilograms.

Betty is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment.

