Why ODM’s EDWIN SIFUNA is convinced RUTO will lose the 2027 elections even with RAILA’s support.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 – President William Ruto’s fate in the 2027 presidential election is already sealed.

This is according to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who sensationally claimed that Ruto is destined to lose the 2027 general election, even with support from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM; a clear indication that Baba is spent cartridge.

Speaking during an interview, Sifuna argued that Ruto’s popularity, not the number of leaders backing him, would determine his electoral success.

The senator noted that if Ruto fails to deliver on his campaign promises, it would cost him the presidency, regardless of any political alliances.

The ODM secretary general also clarified that the party has no formal agreement with Ruto’s UDA regarding the 2027 elections.

“I can speak authoritatively that there is no agreement between ODM and UDA about 2027. If you are unpopular, it does not matter how many leaders you bring around you. We will lose the election with Ruto even if we supported him as ODM. ”

“I am very clear in my mind because the people are clear in their minds on what a government is supposed to do.

"As long as you are not addressing those things, it doesn’t matter. Azimio lost an election with 26 parties. If you don’t deliver on your promises, it doesn’t matter who supports you. You will still lose the election,” Sifuna remarked.

At the same time, the outspoken lawmaker claimed that it would be foolish for the Raila Odinga-led ODM party not to field a presidential candidate in the 2027 polls.

