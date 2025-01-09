Blow to KINDIKI as ODM demands the Deputy President post to support RUTO's re-election in 2027.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Kisumu County Senator Prof. Tom Ojienda, has stated that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) must secure the Deputy President's position to support President William Ruto's re-election bid in 2027.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Ojienda stated that ODM's support for Ruto will come as part of a broader coalition agreement that may include having a running mate from ODM.

"ODM will support President Ruto for a second term; it will be a major player. The coalition agreement may include a possibility of having a deputy president from ODM," Ojienda who is also a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga stated.

This comes days after Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi also stated that ODM intends to support Ruto's re-election bid in the 2027 elections.

Speaking early this year, Wandayi emphasized that ODM's collaboration with Ruto is steadfast and will extend beyond the upcoming elections.

"I believe that our political partnership will hold strong beyond 2027. We have decided to work with President William Ruto and will stay committed to that cause. We are part and parcel of the government and the government's foundations remain strong.

"It's our responsibility to ensure the government remains strong. Let us keep supporting the president so that he can continue leading the government even beyond the next elections. I come from Siaya, Nyanza and we are known to make firm decisions and stand by them.

"We have decided to work with the president. In the event you hear noises, don't be troubled, even one bit," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.