West Ham sack head coach JULEN LOPETEGUI after eight months in charge







Thursday, January 09, 2025 - West Ham have sacked head coach Julen Lopetegui after eight months in charge with former Chelsea coach, Graham Potter poised to replace him.

The Hammers won just six Premier League games during the Spaniard's tenure.

Saturday's 4-1 defeat by Manchester City was a ninth loss in 20 league games this season and left the club 14th - seven points above the relegation zone.

The club have held talks with former Chelsea and Brighton boss Potter about taking the role, initially on a short-term deal.

West Ham said in a statement: "The first half of the 2024/25 season has not aligned with the club's ambitions, and the club has therefore taken action in line with its objectives."

West Ham added: "The process of appointing a replacement is underway."

Lopetegui took over at the London Stadium in May, replacing David Moyes after his contract came to an end at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

The club have also parted company with Lopetegui's backroom staff, including his assistant Pablo Sanz, head of performance Oscar Caro, head analyst Juan Vicente Peinado, fitness coach Borja De Alba and technical coach Edu Rubio.

"The board would like to thank Julen and his staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future," the club's statement added.

