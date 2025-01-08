UK hospital declares critical incident over 'exceptionally high' flu cases







Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - Royal Liverpool Hospital in the UK has declared a critical incident due to 'exceptionally high' flu cases, with patients facing waits of up to 50 hours in A&E.

A spokesperson said the hospital was 'extremely busy' as it dealt with a soaring number of patients suffering from flu and other respiratory conditions.

Yesterday, the hospital said its A&E department was at 'full capacity', with patients reporting huge wait times.

A spokesperson said: ‘Given the exceptionally high demands on our Emergency Department, especially with flu and respiratory illnesses, and the number of patients we have taken this action to support the safe care and treatment of our patients, which is our absolute priority.’

'We have a comprehensive plan in place and are taking all the necessary actions to manage the challenging circumstances facing patients and colleagues currently.

'We are working with partner organisations to ensure those that are medically fit can leave hospital safely and at the earliest opportunity.

'Colleagues are working incredibly hard to treat people as quickly as possible, however some people will experience longer waits while we treat our sickest patients.'

Patients are being urged to use other services, such as their GP, a local pharmacy, or walk-in centre.

'The NHS 111 service can be used to help identify the most appropriate service for you and help avoid long waits,' they added.

'We have seen an increasing number of people with flu and respiratory illnesses in our Emergency Departments in recent weeks.

'If you are attending our EDs, patients and visitors should follow some additional infection control measures to help curb the spread of winter viruses such as flu and norovirus.

'This includes practicing good hand hygiene, only visiting the areas they need to in our hospitals and wearing masks in clinical areas if asked to do so.'

It comes after last week Royal Cornwall Hospital also declared a critical incident, saying its services were under 'significant pressure'.

Health chiefs have previously warned the UK is seeing a 'skyrocketing' of flu cases as data shows flu hospital admissions are quadruple that of a month ago.

Figures show more than 4,500 beds alone were taken up by flu patients every day last week, up 3.5 times on the same week last year.

Of these, 211 were in critical care — up 69 per cent on the previous week.

More than 4,100 Brits also spent Christmas Day in hospital with the flu. By December 29, this had risen to over 5,000.