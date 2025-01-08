UK hospital declares critical incident over 'exceptionally high' flu cases

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - Royal Liverpool Hospital in the UK has declared a critical incident due to 'exceptionally high' flu cases, with patients facing waits of up to 50 hours in A&E.
A spokesperson said the hospital was 'extremely busy' as it
dealt with a soaring number of patients suffering from flu and other
respiratory conditions.
Yesterday, the hospital said its A&E department was at
'full capacity', with patients reporting huge wait times.
A spokesperson said: ‘Given the exceptionally high
demands on our Emergency Department, especially with flu and respiratory
illnesses, and the number of patients we have taken this action to support the
safe care and treatment of our patients, which is our absolute priority.’
'We have a comprehensive plan in place and are taking all
the necessary actions to manage the challenging circumstances facing patients
and colleagues currently.
'We are working with partner organisations to ensure
those that are medically fit can leave hospital safely and at the earliest
opportunity.
'Colleagues are working incredibly hard to treat people as
quickly as possible, however some people will experience longer waits while we
treat our sickest patients.'
Patients are being urged to use other services, such as
their GP, a local pharmacy, or walk-in centre.
'The NHS 111 service can be used to help identify the
most appropriate service for you and help avoid long waits,' they added.
'We have seen an increasing number of people with flu and
respiratory illnesses in our Emergency Departments in recent weeks.
'If you are attending our EDs, patients and visitors
should follow some additional infection control measures to help curb the
spread of winter viruses such as flu and norovirus.
'This includes practicing good hand hygiene, only
visiting the areas they need to in our hospitals and wearing masks in clinical
areas if asked to do so.'
It comes after last week Royal Cornwall
Hospital also declared a critical incident, saying its services were under
'significant pressure'.
Health chiefs have previously warned the UK is seeing
a 'skyrocketing' of flu cases as data shows flu hospital
admissions are quadruple that of a month ago.
Figures show more than 4,500 beds alone were taken up by flu
patients every day last week, up 3.5 times on the same week last year.
Of these, 211 were in critical care — up 69 per cent on the
previous week.
More than 4,100 Brits also spent Christmas Day in hospital
with the flu. By December 29, this had risen to over 5,000.
