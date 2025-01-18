KINDIKI blasts GACHAGUA and claims he used his office for political gain instead of serving Kenyans.







Saturday, January 18, 2025 - Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki has blasted his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua, saying he used his office for political gain.

Speaking on Friday while hosting 1,500 residents from Embu County at his Karen office, Kindiki stated that Gachagua, who was impeached, opted to use the office for political gain, which made it untenable for him to remain in office.

“My predecessor decided to use the hallowed and distinguished office of the Deputy President to play politics. That is his style and we wish him well, and that is why it was not tenable for him to remain in office,” Kindiki said.

Unlike his predecessor, Kindiki committed to ensuring that the country’s development agenda, particularly in infrastructure, youth empowerment, and economic growth, is prioritized over political ambitions.

“I have decided that my work is to help the President unite our country, bring development to every part of our country, and change the economic fortunes of all Kenyans through successful implementation of all the economic value chains,” Kindiki stated.

