We are coming for you and we will dethrone you – MARTHA KARUA threatens RUTO with a bold message





Monday, January 27, 2025 - Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua has accused President William Ruto of being a dictator.

This follows the spate of abductions of his critics by alleged police officers.

Speaking from her Kimunye home in Kirinyaga County, Karua vowed to bring abductions to an end, emphasizing the need to stand against Kenya becoming a hub of kidnapping and enforced disappearances.

Karua expressed deep concern over what she described as a systematic erosion of fundamental rights under the current administration.

“Let’s say no to Kenya being made a capital of abductions,” she declared.

Karua highlighted that the Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to life and other fundamental freedoms, rights she claims are now under threat.

“Our Constitution guarantees you the right to life and all other fundamental rights. Today, the Ruto regime is abducting mainly our youth. Those who are helping transform this society are abducted and kept in illegal detentions,” Karua said.

She further pointed out that holding individuals in undisclosed locations amounts to illegal detention. According to her, victims of such abductions are often tortured, abandoned, or made to disappear entirely.

“Ameturudishia detention without trial. Our youths are being executed because when you are abducted, you are tortured, dumped somewhere, or made to disappear completely. People turn up dead; others disappear forever,” she added.

She warned Ruto against veering toward authoritarianism, stating that Kenyans would not allow him to become a dictator.

“To William Ruto, as Kenyans we will not allow you to graduate to a dictator. We will dethrone you,” she warned.

