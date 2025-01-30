CCTV captures an armed robber who is terrorizing Kamulu residents at night - He is always armed with an axe (VIDEO).





Friday, January 31, 2025 - A concerned resident of Kamulu has raised the alarm over an armed thug breaking into houses at night, as insecurity in the area escalates.

The suspected thug is always armed with an axe and a bottle of petrol.

He was captured on CCTV scaling the wall before storming into one of the houses while armed with an axe, where he stole money and phones.

Reports indicate that he only steals money and phones from his victims.

He is also wanted in other parts of the country such as Murang’a and Thika, where he has conducted similar robberies.

Watch CCTV footage of the suspected thug.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.