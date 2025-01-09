VIDEO of GEORGE RUTO’s flashy Matatu flouting traffic rules in front of police officers along Magadi Road – Is this guy untouchable?


Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Here is a video of the popular matatu 'Money Fest,' owned by President William Ruto's son, George Ruto, caught on camera deliberately breaking traffic rules along Magadi Road on its way to Ongata Rongai, right in front of traffic officers.

