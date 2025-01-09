Has Prophet OWUOR bribed the court and DCI officers to frustrate a Bishop who left his church and exposed exploitive practices within the controversial church? (LOOK).





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - A former member of the self-proclaimed Prophet David Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness Church was this week charged with cyber harassment under Section 27 (1)(c) of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018.

The man identified as Bishop Faustine Ojango, who had recently left the church and publicly criticized its practices, was arrested on January 3, 2025.

According to court documents, the accusations involve alleged abusive content shared on social media targeting Archbishop Michael Nieswand, a senior figure in Owuor’s ministry.

The alleged posts, published between December 27 and December 30, 2024, were described as defamatory and intended to harass the church official.

Bishop Ojango’s detention has sparked outrage among his supporters, who believe the charges are part of a deliberate campaign to silence him after his public denouncement of Prophet Owuor.

Reports suggest that Ojango was denied a fair trial, with the magistrate handling the case imposing a bond of Ksh 2 million or a cash bail of Ksh 700,000.

Sources further allege that the church used its influence to orchestrate the arrest.

“This is an attempt to suppress the truth and punish him for speaking out. The charges are baseless and intended to silence anyone who criticizes Owuor’s ministry,” said a source close to Ojango, who requested anonymity.

Bishop Ojango had recently garnered attention for exposing alleged exploitative practices within the church, including financial manipulation and what he described as a “cult-like environment.”

His revelations have triggered widespread debate and increased scrutiny of Prophet Owuor’s ministry.

Efforts to obtain a response from Prophet Owuor and the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness were unsuccessful.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.