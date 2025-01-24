Uproar as DCI officers raid a hospital and arrest the sick woman who stormed Afya House to complain about SHA failures – Look! She didn’t deserve this Mr. President





Friday, January 24, 2025 – The government of President William Ruto has moved to suppress any dissent as far as the Social Health Authority (SHA) is concerned.

This is after police from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations raided a hospital and arrested one of the women who stormed a press conference by the Ministry of Health to lament about the failures of SHA.

Grace Mulei was reportedly picked by persons who identified themselves as officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) yesterday evening.

According to Grace's son George, his mother was picked up around 4pm at Ladnan Hospital in Pangani, where she had gone to receive treatment for her knee.

CCTV footage has since emerged online showing the officers forcefully escorting Grace to one of their vehicles, before driving away.

CCTV footage showing how Grace Njoki Mulei was arrested and dragged from Ladnan hospital in Eastleigh. pic.twitter.com/7JP4ME81pW — Eagle News Feed (@eagle_feed) January 24, 2025

George, a former Tahidi High actor, revealed he has been in constant communication with his mother, who was taken to Capitol Hill.

"My mum called me when she was at the hospital," George said.

“She was concerned about some people who she claimed were arresting her."

"One of the officers, a lady, identified herself as a DCI officer as they took her away," he added.

The son further revealed that upon inquiring why they were arresting his mother, they were informed she faced charges of causing public disturbance.

Her forceful arrest has caused an online uproar with many Kenyans accusing Ruto and his government of trying to suppress critics.

