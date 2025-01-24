Anasema Alimgongea: Kenyan man confronts another man who accommodated his wife after he chased her away at night, claiming he ate the ‘forbidden fruit’ (VIDEO).





Friday, January 24, 2025 - Tenants were treated to a dramatic incident after an aggrieved man confronted another man who gave his wife accommodation after he found her stranded in the cold at night.

The woman had been chased away by her husband after a domestic dispute, prompting her to seek accommodation elsewhere.

The kind-hearted man reportedly found the woman looking distressed and offered her accommodation in his rented single room.

He claims that she slept on the couch.

She was to leave the next day at dawn and return to her parents.

However, her husband got wind that she had slept in another man’s house.

He stormed the rented single room breathing fire, accusing the man who had accommodated his wife of eating the ‘forbidden fruit’.

“She slept on the couch. I found her stranded in the cold at night but her husband claims I sl3pt with her,” the man was heard lamenting.

Watch the dramatic incident.

Anasema Alimgongea: Kenyan man confronts another man who accommodated his wife after he chased her away at night. pic.twitter.com/QEHWVnulMH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 24, 2025

