Checkmate as KINDIKI moves to neutralize GACHAGUA’s growing influence in Mt. Kenya – See what he did just after the former DP met Murang’a MCAs

Friday, January 24, 2025 – It is a battle of wits for the control of the populous Mt. Kenya region pitting Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua.
Barely two days after Gachagua
engaged with Murang’a MCAs in a bid to solidify his support base ahead of the
2027 General Election, Kindiki has moved with speed to neutralize the former
DP’s growing influence in the region by meeting MPs from the same county.
In a consultative meeting held
in Karen, Nairobi yesterday, Kindiki brought together a section of Murang’a
County MPs to discuss priority development programmes and projects.
“Consultative meeting with a
section of Members of Parliament from Murang’a County to deliberate on priority
development programmes and projects,” Kindiki wrote in a statement shared on
his X account.
The meeting is part of Kenya
Kwanza’s recent efforts to consolidate political support in the Mount Kenya
region, which has been dwindling since the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.
On Wednesday, Gachagua met the
Murang’a Members of County Assembly (MCAs) at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri
County.
During the talks, he emphasized
the importance of listening to grassroots voices and understanding local
challenges.
