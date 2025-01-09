UNTOUCHABLE: Another video of GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu breaking traffic rules as a traffic police officer watches helplessly emerges.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - George Ruto’s flashy matatu dubbed Money Fest was filmed blatantly breaking traffic rules in Rongai as a traffic police officer watched helplessly.

The driver of the infamous matatu was bullying other motorists, while some youths hung dangerously from the door and others sat recklessly on top of the vehicle, putting their lives at risk.

The driver was also honking loudly and causing noise pollution while performing stunts in front of a traffic police officer.

Watch the video.

Not Even Police officers can stop the now infamous Matatu, Moneyfest!

The Dad is lecturing other parents on how to raise their kids!pic.twitter.com/zBDb7UBN6q — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 9, 2025

