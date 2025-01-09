Here is the MANG’U High School Fee Structure that has raised eyebrows – Chief Principal Mr. KURIA accused of fleecing parents





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Mang’u High School Chief Principal, Mr. Kuria, should be sacked by the Ministry of Education for exploiting poor parents by inflating school fees, despite the government providing capitation funds for every student under President William Ruto's administration

Mr. Kuria has introduced several dubious charges, including Sh 9,400 for 'Academic Improvement Progress' and Sh 9,000 for 'Development Fee'

According to our sources, the money is shared among the school board management and corrupt Ministry of Education officials.

Parents are now urging President William Ruto to intervene, as they claim Mr. Kuria is leading the once-academic giant into a downward spiral.

Here is the fee structure of Mang'u High School, highlighting how Mr. Kuria is allegedly exploiting poor parents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.