Real Madrid legend, ROBERTO CARLOS 'sleeping at the club's training ground amid bitter £133m divorce battle with wife

Thursday, January 09, 2025 - Real Madrid legend, Roberto Carlos is reportedly sleeping at the club's training ground after filing to divorce his wife of over 15 years.
Carlos, 51, tied the knot with Mariana Lucon in June 2009,
and the couple have two daughters together, Manuela and Mariana. But they have
now gone their separate ways, as reported by Estadio Deportivo.
According to the Spanish outlet, the divorce settlement is
expected to be a complicated one due to Carlos' eye-watering fortune, which is
valued at around €160m (£133m).
Lucon reportedly lives at their main residence, while
Carlos' in-laws are currently in his second property, which has led to the
former Brazilian full-back temporarily moving into Madrid's training ground in
Valdebebas.
Carlos spent 11 years at Madrid between 1996 and 2007 and
won four La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies
during this period.
Now, he has returned to Madrid, where he remains a club
ambassador, while he gets his personal life in order.
Carlos, who also won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002,
raised eyebrows a decade ago when he revealed in an interview that he has 11
children by seven different women.
