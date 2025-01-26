EXPOSED: The Head of The Department of Clinical Medicine at KMTC Bondo accused of preying on female students and failing them in exams if they reject his advances.





Sunday, January 26, 2025 - For years, the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has been ensnared in dysfunction with a litany of grievances spanning its numerous campuses.

From egregious mismanagement and brazen corruption to flagrant abuses of power, the institution has become a microcosm of institutional decay.

Despite repeated exposés and impassioned calls for reform, this cycle of impunity appears to persist, and the latest scandal emanating from KMTC Bondo serves as a damning indictment of the entrenched malaise.

At the epicentre of this unfolding debacle is a male lecturer, the Head of the Department of Clinical Medicine, whose alleged transgressions epitomize the rot festering within the institution.

Disturbing reports of academic coercion and outright intimidation have emerged, with female students alleging that they are subjected to unwarranted advances under the spectre of failing grades.

Male students, too, are not spared, as the lecturer allegedly uses a network of informants to monitor and punish those who form relationships with their female peers.

The situation has escalated to the point where final-year students now face the grim prospect of being barred from sitting for their qualifying exams as a punishment meted out under the guise of failing mock exams, which are reportedly marked by the same lecturer.

This is not an isolated incident but the latest in a long line of grievances that have plagued KMTC campuses across the country.

"Hi Nyakundi. Hello Mkuu. I want to reveal a number of issues that students are undergoing at KMTC campuses. Of great interest, let's start with KMTC Bondo.

"A male lecturer who happens to be the HOD of the Department of Clinical Medicine has been feasting on female students, taking advantage of them and threatening to make them fail exams if they decline his advances.

The same lecturer has installed covert students who report to him any case of male students having a relationship with the female students. Whenever any issue comes up, he threatens them and makes them fail.

Recently he threatened male final-year students that he would make them pay for disrespecting him by ensuring they don't sit for their final exams next month!

How? By ensuring they fail their MOCK exams. Imagine KMTC Bondo makes students go through a MOCK exam weeks before final qualifying exams.

Two students have approached me and explained their predicament. They have been informed that they won't sit for their final exams in 2 weeks for failing MOCK!

And guess what? Marked by the same lecturer. He is said to have 'resuscitated' other students who have been loyal to him but who had failed.

My appeal is for a quick solution to this group of students who are in danger of missing their FQE in 2 weeks due to unacceptable behavior by the lecturer. In other words:

Justice must be served. Imagine a student who has been passing his exams and is now revising for his final exams to be told he won't sit for the papers.

We need an investigation by independent bodies to ascertain the claims and ensure justice has been served to them."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.