MOSES KURIA volunteers to be RAILA ODINGA’s chief agent in AUC elections in February – To sponsor five BABA supporters





Sunday, January 26, 2025 - President William Ruto’s economic advisor, Moses Kuria, has volunteered to serve as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s chief agent in the upcoming African Union chairperson elections scheduled for February in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Raila Odinga, who has lost multiple presidential contests in Kenya, is seeking to replace the current AUC chairman, Moussa Faki, who is set to retire in February.

Given Raila Odinga's history of claiming his elections have been stolen, Kuria volunteered on Friday to serve as Odinga’s chief agent during the upcoming elections to help prevent vote rigging.

Kuria also stated that he would sponsor five of Odinga’s supporters, including Jaro Soja and Dem Wa Facebook, to travel to Addis Ababa for Election Day.

“From 10th February to D-Day on 15th February I will be camping in Addis Ababa to set up the official tallying centre.

"There are some people I cannot trust to protect Baba's votes.

"They have failed to do so in the past.

"I will sponsor 5 Baba supporters to travel with me.

"First is my friend Jaro Soja. Second is Dem Wa Facebook.

"Other 3 I am still looking at. Baba must win," Kuria wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST.