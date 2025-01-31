KITHURE KINDIKI hits at plan to ‘punish’ UDA Chairperson CECILY MBARIRE for letting EMBU goons heckle the President.





Friday, January 31, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has stated that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will take disciplinary action against Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire for allowing goons to heckle President William Ruto last year.

Speaking on Thursday, Kindiki accused Mbarire, who is UDA National Chairperson, of failing to protect President William Ruto from heckling during his visit to Embu town.

“I talked to my sister Cess, the governor of Embu and my longtime political friend. And I asked her, being a UDA governor and the national chairperson of the party, how can the party leader, the president, come to your hometown and be heckled?" Kindiki questioned.

Kindiki further criticized Mbarire, stating that if she could not prevent such incidents, there was little justification for keeping her in the party’s leadership.

"How is that possible? The youth are heckling the president over something he has said that maybe they don't want to hear.

"Then what reason do we have to keep you?" Kindiki added.

