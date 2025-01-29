Two men kill their widowed mother's lover because the affair 'dishonours' their late father







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Two brothers in Gujarat's Gandhinagar killed a man by stabbing him to death because of his relationship with their widowed mother, according to police in India.

The accused brothers went as far as flinging the victim’s intestines as shocked onlookers watched, The Times of India reported.

According to the report filed by Ajay, the victim’s son, brothers Sanjay (27) and Jayesh Thakor (23), harboured "deep resentment" towards Ratanji Thakor, a 45-year-old man who had been in a relationship with the duo’s mother, a widow, for more than 15 years.

The accused believed that the affair "dishonoured" the memory of their late father and brought "shame" to the family.

As per the police report, Sanjay and Jayesh Thakor had already been involved in a brawl with Ratanji Thakor.

“They repeatedly warned the man to stay away from their mother and even got community elders involved in the matter. However, the efforts to resolve the issue peacefully, failed,” investigating officer (IO) Unnati Patel said.

“On Sunday, Sanjay and Jayesh, armed with a knife and a rod, attacked Ratanji Thakor and his associate Jikuji Parmar, who were constructing a house in the village,” the IO further said.

The police report also stated that the attackers brandished their blood-soaked weapons to keep away some labourers and Ratanji’s associate, who tried to intervene and fled on their bike.

On how the brothers were caught, the IO said police used the duo’s mobile phone locations to track them down, and arrested them later in the day.

They have been booked under charges of murder and abetment.