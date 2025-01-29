American lady shares sweet story of how she got married to an African man without papers three months after they started dating (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - A Black American woman has shared the story of how she ended up marrying a Nigerian man who had no papers three months after dating.

In a video posted on Tiktok, the lady who goes by the name Life by Ila, said she met her man online.

‘I met my husband online, We got married three months after dating. We both lived in the same city. He was parking cars for a living so he was a Valet. He did not have a career. I had a career, but he did not. I had my own place but he was living with two different people, he was not settled at the time. We have been married now for 21 years. We have two children.''

She stated that when they started dating she had a lot of people who were opposed to their relationship because he had no papers.

‘’I had a lot of people in my ears telling me ‘Oh my God, he is using you for papers. He is lying, he probably has a family in Nigeria, Nigerians know how to lie, and he probably hasn’t even been to school'. All types of stuff but for me, it was new because I had never dated a foreigner before so I had no idea about ‘’papers'' and what that meant.

‘Papers?’' what are you talking about?

So I had to quickly educate myself on what that meant to be with somebody that did not have papers. In those three months time spent, we really got to spend time together, date and get to know each other. So I made an effort to block out the noise and really get to know him outside of his documentation situation. I knew I wanted to marry, I knew the type of man I wanted to get married to, and I knew what I wanted to feel when I started dating someone.

Sitting down with him, I quickly realized he was a very nice person, he was kindhearted, educated, came from a very good family, just an overall good person and so I liked him as a person outside his documentation situation. Even though I was telling people all of these positive things, there was still a lot of negativity around being with a foreigner that didn't have papers, stressing a Nigerian with no papers. There was a stigma around that and I had no clue at the time but after being in the situation, we decided to go forward and get married. I had good about it, There was no hesitation. I didn't t have any second thoughts. He was a really good person and I just had a great feeling about him. I thank God it ended up working out. We have been married, we have a great life together and it worked out well.

Ladies, what I would say is if you are dating a Nigerian or a foreigner without papers, do your due diligence. If it does not feel right, then it's probably not right''.

